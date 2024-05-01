Due to extensive flooding, the Texas Department of Transportation has declared a complete shutdown of FM 1485 at the east fork of the San Jacinto River, spanning across Harris and Montgomery County.

According to officials, the roadway has been submerged and drivers are advised of significant delays and are urged to seek alternative routes.

TxDOT teams are vigilantly monitoring the situation, particularly with more rain forecasted for Wednesday night. For the latest closure updates, you can see more on Houston TranStar.

It is important to be cautious during adverse weather conditions and drivers should avoid unnecessary travel.

The agency echoes the critical safety message: 'Turn around, don't drown.' Even minimal water levels, as little as six inches, can pose severe risks, including loss of vehicle control and potential stalling. With higher levels, vehicles can become buoyant, and begin to float or become carried away.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officers Bambi Hall (North Harris County) at 713-802-5072, or Leo Flores (Montgomery County) at 713-802-5200.