It's another day at the track in Atascocita for the fastest high school boys 4x100 relay team in the country.

Led by Coach Elton Ervin, Tory Blaylock, Landon Fontenot, Jordan Parker, and Jelani Watkins are rolling on their competitors.

It's the right mix of talent to break records.

"The first leg is very explosive, the second leg is a quarter-miler who can cover ground, the third leg is somebody that is very quick twitch, and the last leg is Jelani. Everybody knows Jelani," says Coach Ervin.

They're looking to build on their record-setting performance at the Victor Lopez Classic at Rice University.

Tory Blalock runs the first leg and his job is to break the stagger.

"Duncanville was in front of me, and they had a decent first leg, so I know I had to catch him," says Blaylock.

The previous high school record for this race was a nearly 30-year-old time of 39.76.

Blaylock gets a clean handoff to Landon.

"I am a strong 400m runner, so I can hold my top end speed very long, and I know I can get into the exchange zone with Jordan and keep the stick moving," says Fontenot.

On that third leg, Jordan eats this turn for lunch.

"I knew this team was special and whenever I got the stick, I have been catching people all year on that curve," says Parker.

And it was all gas, no brakes for Jelani Watkins on the anchor leg.

As for Duncanville?

"We got it pretty much at the same time, but you know me being me, I am always going to pull away from whoever gets the stick from," says Watkins.

A new record of 38.92. Coach Ervin was impressed with the time.

"From my understanding, that would’ve finished sixth or seventh in the Olympics, countries that could beat some of the fastest countries with the 38.9, and it could beat some college teams."

But according to him, they expected to break the record. The team wrote down 39.6 on the track before the race.

The sky is the limit for this team, especially since this was only the second time the team has run together all year and Coach Ervin only took over the program three months ago.

"When he first got here, he changed the whole program around, and I really appreciate that, and I really appreciate the coaches that came before him. When he got here, we just got to work," says Fontenot.

As they set their eyes on the State tournament meet this weekend, the team is going to continue to stay focused, stack meaningful practices, trust each other and the process, and continue to chase that first-place medal at state.

Coach Ervin welcomes all challengers.

"I tell my guys if you want to run fast, you have to be in a fast race. No one is running fast just by themselves, so we love the competition, and it just pushes us to greatness."