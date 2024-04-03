Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Buffalo Bills are trading the Pro Bowl Wide Receiver after four years with the team, all of which he had over 1,000 receiving yards.

Diggs, originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, played five seasons with the Vikings before being traded to the Bills in 2020.

Diggs looks to be a good addition to quarterback, CJ Stroud, compiling 9,995 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns in his 9-year career.

