Houston-area hospital leaders concerned regarding arrival of new variant of Coronavirus

Hospital leaders are concerned about what the arrival of the new variant of the coronavirus could mean for the ongoing surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Houston area. However, they say they were expecting it and are prepared.

A month ago, the Texas Medical Center reported 27% of its baseline ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. As of Wednesday, it is now 39%.

"We have expanded our resources, and it is just like this relentless onslaught of cases which have [increased so much]," said Dr. Faisal Masud, Medical Director of Critical Care at Houston Methodist Hospital.

He adds the hospital system has created more intermediate care units and postponed some elective procedures. While confident the hospital system can manage the surge, he says it is taking a toll on staff.

"Where we are most challenged is the physical exhaustion of our workforce, especially in the critical care environment. That is the most precious resource," Dr. Masud noted.

Dr. Masud adds, with spikes across the country, help from traveling nurses and physicians is limited.

"So, we have to make do with what we have. We are doing that much more strategically," he added.

With the vaccine, he believes less staff will be out sick, but it will be a couple of months before it will be felt.

Dr. David Callender, Memorial Hermann Health System President and CEO, says like the Texas Medical Center, about 40 percent of their baseline ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. He adds about a quarter of overall bed capacity is now occupied by COVID-19 patients.

"We're less able to accomodate requests for transfer. We're so busy as we are now," Dr. Callender told FOX 26.

He is still waiting to see what impact the holiday gatherings will have on hospitalizations.

"We may not see that for another five to seven days and, so certainly, the numbers could go up," Callender said. "We're not sure what the peak will look like, how long it will last. We just know that we need to be prepared for that."

Dr. Masud says there are more treatment options available and what helps most is when people seek treatment early.