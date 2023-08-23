Houston ISD teacher's job in jeopardy after public comment at board meeting

A longtime Houston ISD teacher is facing termination after he was accused of threatening board members during a public meeting.

Larry McKinzie, an 8th grade science instructor at Secondary DAEP, attended a June 15 board meeting at the Hattie Mae White building. During the public comment portion of the meeting, McKinzie gave the Oxford Dictionary definition of the word "accountability." He then said, "I was taking a look at some of you people who were up there. Realize this...you're safe at 4400 West 18th (Houston ISD Headquarters). And I looked up some of yall. Please tell Jeff Levett I said hello."

President Audrey Momanaee interrupted McKinzie, saying, "Sir, you're not permitted to make threats to the people on the board." She asked him to stop naming family members of the board.

McKinzie responded, "These are addresses. You have people that actually go online and protest in front of people's jobs like MD Anderson Cancer Center, and their places of businesses like 3rd (Degree) Home Inspections, and this is completely fair."

Jeffrey Levett is listed as the spouse of Momanaee, according to online Harris County Clerk records. 3rd Degree Inspections is a business owned by HISD manager Adam P. Rivon.

Two weeks later, McKinzie was served with a proposal for termination. The letter stated that McKinzie's "inappropriate conduct" during the June 15 meeting violated board policy, specifically relating to colleagues and supervisors with respect, courtesy, and in a professional manner.

Copy of the HISD Superintendent's letter issued to Larry McKinzie, dated June 27, 2023

McKinzie said he was upset by the proposal and denied that he had made any threats. He said he mentioned the names and addresses of the board members to call for accountability and that he had done so in a peaceful manner.

Jackie Anderson, President of Houston Federation of Teachers, watched the meeting and does not believe McKinzie did anything wrong.

"I did not hear him say he was going to inflict bodily harm on anyone. I did not hear him say he was going to do anything to anyone," Anderson said. "He's simply saying you are safe here."

FOX 26 Senior Legal analyst Chris Tritico also does not believe McKinzie was trying to make a threat.

"He was trying to make a point about being a public official. He started out with a definition of accountability," Tritico said. "He has some unfortunate phrasology in there. Had he gone to somebody who does this a lot it would have come across better, but I don't think it was a threat at all."

McKinzie is scheduled to have a hearing with the board in late September. He plans on fighting the proposal and has an attorney.

FOX 26 reached out to the district for a comment, and a spokesperson responded Wednesday night and said they would review the request on Thursday.