Texans will be heading to the polls on Election Day, Nov. 7, to vote for local leaders, city and county issues, and propositions to amend the Texas Constitution.

In order to vote, you must have registered by Oct. 10. Polls are open in the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

How do I find polling locations near me in Harris County?

Voters registered in Harris County are allowed to cast their ballot at any polling location in the county on Election Day.

To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.

Clicking on a location on the map will give you additional details like how long the line is and an estimated wait time.

Before you head to the polls, you can take a look at who is on your ballot by locating your sample ballot here: https://www.harrisvotes.com/Voter/Whats-on-my-Ballot

Polling locations in Southeast Texas

Don't live in Harris County? Registered voters have to vote in the county they reside in. Find your county's voting locations with the links below.

Austin County

Brazoria County

Chambers County

Colorado County

Fort Bend County

Grimes County

Galveston County

Harris County

Jackson County

Liberty County

Matagorda County

Montgomery County

Polk County

San Jacinto County

Waller County

Washington County

Walker County

Wharton County