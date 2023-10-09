Texans will soon be heading to the polls on Nov. 7, and the deadline to register to vote is fast approaching.

In Texas, you must register to vote by the 30th day before Election Day, putting this election's deadline at Oct. 10.

Am I already registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State website, here.

To check your voter registration status, you will need to provide your date of birth and one of the following:

• Your name and county

• Your Voter Unique Identifier

• Your Texas Driver’s License number

The website will also provide you with other helpful information like your early voting and election day polling locations.

If you are registered to vote, you can also vote early from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3.

How do I register to vote in Texas?

• In person at your county Voter Registrar's office

• Register by mail by obtaining an application from your county Voter Registrar’s office or pick up applications at libraries, government offices, or high schools

• Fill out a voter registration application online, print it, sign it, and mail it to your county's voter registrar

Who can vote in Texas?

You must be registered in order to vote in Texas. You are eligible to register to vote in Texas if the following apply to you:

• You are a United States citizen

• You are a resident of the county where you submit the application

• You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day

• You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole)

• You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.