The 2023 Houston mayoral race has become a major topic in local politics. The current mayor, Sylvester Turner, is term-limited and cannot seek re-election, leaving the race wide open. Several candidates have announced their candidacy, including Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, State Senator John Whitmire, former City Councilmember Amanda Edwards, Current City Councilmember Robert Gallegos, and several others.

Here is a breakdown of the candidates.

Amanda Edwards: Attorney and former Houston City Council member and U.S. Senate candidate is running for mayor on a platform of investing in infrastructure, promoting economic development, and addressing climate change. Edwards has emphasized her experience working with local communities and her commitment to transparency and accountability. Website

Robert Gallegos: The current Houston City Council member is seeking to become the city's next mayor. Gallegos has emphasized his work on issues such as affordable housing, economic development, and transportation. He has also been endorsed by several local labor organizations, including the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation. Website

Gilbert Garcia: The Houston businessman and former Metro chairman has thrown his hat into the ring for the mayoral race. Garcia has emphasized his experience in the private sector and his plans to make Houston a more business-friendly city. He has also discussed issues such as transportation and affordable housing.

Lee Kaplan: The Houston attorney and former prosecutor is another candidate in the race. Kaplan has emphasized his experience in criminal justice and his commitment to making Houston safer. He has also discussed the need to address issues such as homelessness and education. Website

Sheila Jackson Lee: The longtime U.S. Representative is seeking to become the next Mayor of Houston. Jackson Lee has emphasized her experience representing Houston on the national stage and her commitment to addressing issues such as healthcare and climate change.

John Whitmire: The longtime Texas State Senator is also running for mayor. Whitmire has emphasized his experience in state government and his ability to bring resources to the city of Houston. He has also discussed the need to address issues such as transportation and public safety. Website

Robin Williams: The Missouri City Police Officer and community activist is rounding out the list of candidates for the Houston mayoral race. Williams has emphasized her plans to "back the blue" and address issues such as education, and affordable housing, She has also emphasized her commitment to grassroots organizing and community involvement. Website

Overall, the Houston mayoral race is shaping up to be a highly competitive and closely-watched contest. With a range of experienced and qualified candidates in the mix, it's difficult to predict who will ultimately come out on top.

It's important to note that there are several other candidates running in addition to the major ones listed above. These candidates include:

Derrick Broze is a community activist and journalist who has emphasized his commitment to social and environmental justice. He has pledged to work closely with local communities to address issues such as affordable housing, criminal justice reform, and alternative energy. Website

Gaylon Caldwell is a veteran and community leader who has emphasized his commitment to improving the lives of working families and seniors in Houston. He has pledged to address issues such as affordable housing, healthcare, and public safety, and to work closely with local communities to build a stronger, more equitable Houston.

Naoufal Houjami is a businessman and community leader who has emphasized his experience in the private sector and his commitment to economic growth and job creation. He has also emphasized his commitment to making Houston more environmentally friendly and sustainable. Facebook

Julian Martinez is a community activist and volunteer who has emphasized his commitment to public service and his experience working with local youth programs. He has pledged to address issues such as education, public safety, and economic development in Houston.

Raykey Tezino is a Houston native and community leader who has emphasized his commitment to social and racial justice. He has pledged to address issues such as police reform, affordable housing, and education, and to work closely with local communities and grassroots organizations. Website

Overall, these minor candidates bring a diverse range of perspectives and priorities to the table. It remains to be seen how voters will respond to these and other candidates as the election heats up in the coming months.