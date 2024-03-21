article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman who was last seen on March 17.

Officials are looking for 38-year-old Joyce "Lilia" Juarez Cruz.

Officials said she was last seen in the 2200 block of Lone Oak Drive in Houston.

Cruz is described as a being 5'6" tall, and 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with red roses on it.

Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at (713) 755-7427 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.