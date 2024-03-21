A woman left disabled following a jugging robbery is suing the plaza where the incident occurred, Dun Huang Plaza, in Southwest Houston.

The attack was perpetrated by Joseph Harrell, who is now serving a 30-year prison sentence.

Ms. Truong argues that her lawsuit is all about holding the plaza's management accountable for their supposed inadequate security measures in place during the time.

"Ms. Truong is adamant about making sure that no one else visiting Dun Huang Plaza suffers the same fate that she did on that fateful day on February 13, 2023," said Nicholas Ware, a partner at Kherkher Garcia, LLP.

Truong was carrying over $4,000 when she was violently attacked and robbed by Harrell, an ordeal disturbingly caught on video.

"We're urging the judge to take action and force Don Huang Plaza to stop allowing criminal activity to regularly occur on their property," Ware said.

The suit is currently pending as a common nuisance claim, with plans to file an additional lawsuit seeking financial compensation for Truong’s devastating life changes. Through a translator, Truong expressed her deep emotional and physical pain, and the tremendous toll it had on her and her family.

"I am truly in deep pain and completely exhausted on the brink of breaking down. If only I had been protected during the robbing, maybe I wouldn’t had ended up in harm, like I am today," Truong said.

Doctors predict that Truong may never walk again. Despite her hopeless prognosis, she stands firm in her wish that no one else should suffer as she has due to inadequate security measures. She hopes her story will raise awareness and encourage others to be aware of their surroundings.

"From what happened to me, I want everyone to be vigilant and careful whenever you go out to avoid unfortunate incidents like mine," said Truong.

According to Ware, between January 2021 to January 2024, the Houston Police Department received over 400 calls from Dun Huang Plaza. The concerning high volume of calls involved cases ranging from reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon, aggravated and sexual assault to robbery, and aggravated robbery.

A close study of crime data in the area has uncovered alarming statistics. An area map revealed hundreds of reported crimes over the three-year period, with some crimes frequently recurring. From 500 reported episodes, prevalent crimes included burglary, theft, as well as sexual and aggravated assaults.