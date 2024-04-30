Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist critically injured in east Harris County.

The crash occurred around 2:25 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Lake Houston Parkway.

Authorities say it appears the man was riding a bicycle on South Lake Houston Parkway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Houston police investigate a crash on South Lake Houston Parkway.

He was taken to the hospital by Life Flight and was last reported to be in critical condition.

There is no description of the vehicle at this time.

The Harris County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.