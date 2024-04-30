Houston police are investigating the death of a man who was shot more than a dozen times on Monday night.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Synott Road.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Authorities responded to the scene and found a man in the parking lot. Police say he had been shot at least 14 times.

Houston police investigate a deadly shooting on Synott.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MORE NEWS: Houston police investigating double murder-suicide, 3 pronounced dead

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting, and there is no description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.