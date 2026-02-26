Houston weather: Warm weather expected for Friday

The Brief Warm & breezy For start of World Championship BBQ Cookoff, some fog on Thursday night Quiet weather For Go Texan Day & Rodeo parade Spring-like weather continues into the start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo



Weather for your Friday will be warm and quiet for the World Championship BBQ Cookoff at NRG Stadium.

Houston weather: Warm weather to continue for Friday

BREEZY & VERY WARM THURSDAY FOR COOKOFF

Following a humid, breezy morning, Thursday has turned partly sunny and unseasonably warm with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. South and east winds will be breezy at times keeping the air muggy through Thursday night. Patchy fog and a few light showers may develop late Thursday night as a weak front rolls through. So no major issues are expected for everyone heading out to enjoy the barbecue cook-off this evening.

QUIET WEATHER FOR COOKOFF & GO TEXAN DAY

Conditions remain favorable for outdoor events, including the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest and Friday’s Go Texan Day, but there is a chance for a few sprinkles. Otherwise, it's just unseasonably warm. Expect toasty afternoons in the low to mid 80s & mild mornings in the 60s. Weather will be mainly rain-free with only some early morning fog possible.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

SPRING-LIKE START TO RODEO SEASON

The weekend and start of Rodeo activities continue the spring preview. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low 80s and comfortable evenings. Overall, weather is looking fine for the first few days of concerts and the carnival at NRG. Rain chances remain very limited through Tuesday, but a better chance for storms could return by late next week.