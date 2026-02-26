Man found guilty in 2023 shooting of Harris County deputy, other officers

The Brief Terran Green has been found guilty in the 2023 shooting of a Harris County deputy and three other law enforcement officers. Green's sentencing is the next phase of the trial. Green shot the deputy during a traffic stop, then shot marshals during a standoff in Humble.



A Houston man has been found guilty of shooting four law enforcement officials, including a Harris County deputy, in 2023.

Terran Green found guilty of law enforcement shootings

What we know:

A jury has found 36-year-old Terran Green guilty of two shootings involving law enforcement. He was charged with four counts of attempted capital murder for shooting an officer.

The court will reconvene on Thursday to begin Green's sentencing trial.

The backstory:

In Aug. 2023, a Blue Alert was issued to locate suspects Terran Green and another man after the shooting of a then-29-year-old Harris County deputy. Officials say the deputy was wounded during a routine traffic stop in northwest Harris County.

The other man involved was eventually caught, but was later released and officials no longer considered him a suspect.

Green was later found at a home in Humble, leading to a five-hour standoff. During the standoff, three other officials were shot and injured: two US Marshall deputies and an officer with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.