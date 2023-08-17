Authorities are currently engaged in a relentless manhunt for two individuals described as armed and dangerous.

ORIGINAL STORY: Harris County deputy shot while on duty, suspected shooter was out on bond

The suspects Terran Green, 34, and James Green, 37, are accused of shooting and critically injuring a 29-year-old Harris County deputy during a routine traffic stop. The incident unfolded Wednesday night in Northeast Harris County, prompting a swift and intensive response from law enforcement agencies.

A "Blue Alert," a notification issued when an individual is wanted for either killing or causing severe harm to a law enforcement officer, was sent out to the public's mobile devices, seeking assistance in locating the suspects.

Overnight, authorities successfully located the blue Ford Escape believed to be linked to the suspects. The vehicle was found parked in an apartment garage on Airtex Avenue, approximately ten miles away from the initial scene of the incident. The events began around 7:30 PM last night on Homestead Road near the Eastex Freeway.

The injured deputy, whose identity has not been disclosed, was shot multiple times in the torso during the traffic stop. Following the shooting, the officer underwent surgery overnight and is currently reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Law enforcement agencies are urging caution to the public. If anyone encounters the suspects or possesses information regarding their whereabouts, it is strongly advised not to approach them. Instead, individuals are instructed to immediately contact 911 to report any relevant information that could aid in the ongoing investigation.

It remains uncertain whether the two are related.



