Harris County officer-involved shooting: Deputy shot, life-flighted to hospital, sheriff says

Harris County Sheriff is asking for prayers after a deputy was reportedly shot.

Details are limited at this time but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a 29-year-old patrol deputy was shot in the 13500 block of Homestead Road during a traffic stop around 7:39 p.m.

Dispatchers received reports about an officer down soon after.

The deputy was taken to the hospital by Lifeflight and is in surgery, said Gonzalez. He is said to be in surgery and in critical but stable condition.

He was shot at least two times in his torso, officials confirm. He is a veteran of one year and 3 months.

Gonzalez says the suspect left the scene. HCSO described the suspect as a Black male wearing a gray shirt and black shorts driving a gray or blue Ford Explorer with black tint with a Texas license plate number SVJ6590.

No other information has been released at this time.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.