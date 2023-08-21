Terran Green, suspect accused of wounding 4 law enforcement officers, appears in court

Terran Green, the suspect accused of wounding four law enforcement officers, appeared in court for the first time on Monday. Prosecutors are hoping to hold Green without bail.

Green appeared before Harris County Judge DaSean Jones for only a few minutes Monday morning before his bail hearing was postponed to Thursday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Terran Green: Charges upgraded for fugitive accused of shooting 4 law officers

Prosecutors are hoping the judge will deny bail for the 34-year-old suspect with five prior felony convictions and previous bond violations. But Green’s defense attorney, Tucker Graves, said he plans to push back.

"I'm going to ask him to set a bond. Everybody’s entitled to a bond. I think we’ve got some issues here we need to raise in front of a judge, ties to the community, that type of situation, but we’ll just leave it up to the judge," Graves said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Blue Alert Houston: Terran Green, suspect in HCSO deputy shooting, surrenders to authorities

Green is accused of shooting and critically injuring Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Anderson during a traffic stop last week. Green fled after the shooting. His disappearance prompted a nearly 24-hour manhunt for his capture and eventually lead to a five-hour standoff at a rental home in Humble. Authorities say Green shot at U.S. Marshals who tried to arrest him and wounded three of them.

Green was eventually taken into custody and charged with four counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

The standoff left the Humble home destroyed and boarded up.

Legal analyst Chris Tritico says although the home’s property damage was caused by law enforcement, it was for the sake of public safety, so they won’t be the ones responsible for footing the repair bill.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

"The government is immune from those types of claims under the Texas Claims Act. Even when they get it wrong, they go to the wrong house and tear it up, they’re not responsible for that. So you have to fix it yourself unfortunately," Tritico said.

"The damage to the property is going to pale in comparison to the public safety issues that were involved in catching that guy that shot more than one police officer that night. That’s the way the police look at it, that’s the way the law looks at it, and that’s why we make the police immune and the city immune from those types of damages," Tritico continued.

A Harris County Sheriffs spokesperson said Deputy Anderson is in good spirits recovering at home after being released from the hospital on Friday. The spokesperson believes Anderson could return to his regular duties as early as next week.