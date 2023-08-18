The family of a man accused of shooting a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy, becoming a wanted fugitive, then allegedly opened fire on more law officers while in a stand-off, have a message for the victims.

"I really feel so heartbroken because that’s something that’s so traumatic and hard to recover from," says Arnaecia Alridge. It’s her cousin Terran Green, 34, who’s now charged. It all started Wednesday with the shooting of Deputy Joseph Anderson during a traffic stop.

"Him being a young officer, I think this is very heartbreaking, and I can only imagine how devastating that had to be for his family to get that kind of news," Alridge adds.

Just looking at the house where it came to an end, the home now tells a surreal story of how a five-hour standoff and a 24-hour manhunt finally ended with SWAT equipment that looks like a military tank used to punch holes in the house. That revealed a wanted fugitive hiding inside after investigators say he shot a sheriff’s deputy during what was supposed to be a simple traffic stop earlier in the week.

When U.S. Marshals and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force got wind of where Green was hiding out they swarmed the house and soon there was gunfire. The gunshots could be heard on residential doorbell cameras in the Humble neighborhood. Those shots left Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Shaun O’Bannion, and US Marshals Manuel Soto and Juan Lara shot and injured.

Green is now charged with four counts of attempted capital murder. "We are very grateful right now that we are not planning four funerals for law enforcement," says Assistant District Attorney Katie Warren.

Alridge says she was shocked and extremely disheartened to learn it was her first cousin Terran wanted for the heinous crimes. "We grew up very close together, sharing the same bed, we’ve bathed together, eat together, we’ve lived together."

Now, her cousin stands accused of the unthinkable.

"We really want to offer our deepest condolences to the injured officers, their families, and all of those who have been affected by the recent events," says Alridge.

Deputy Anderson suffered a bit of a setback in his recovery on Friday, said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "The recovery process is long and complex. We remain prayerful. The other three are all good and have been released from the hospital."

A woman was back at the home where Green was captured trying to salvage what she could. I’m told it wasn’t a relative he was staying with. In fact, since the manhunt began Green’s family has worked closely with law enforcement.

"I think the police force has done a great job. We’ve all been in cooperation and talking with them to help resolve this as soon as we could," Alridge explains.

When Deputy Anderson stopped him, Green had outstanding warrants for jumping bond after he was charged in March with Aggravated Assault of a Family Member and being a Felon in Possession of Firearm.

"The families of all parties are all affected and I think prayers should go out to everyone that’s affected with an emphasis on those officers who were injured in the line of duty," Alridge adds.

Green is expected to be arraigned in a Harris County District Court next week and prosecutors for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will ask that Green be held without bail.

At this point, no one else has been charged. Green faces 25 to 99 years in prison if convicted.