Blue Alert Houston: Terran Green, suspect in HCSO deputy shooting, surrenders to authorities

By
Published 
Updated 11:53PM
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

FULL VIDEO: Harris County Sheriff provide final update on shooting suspect

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez provides final update as the suspect accused of shooting a HCSO sheriff deputy surrendered to authorities late Thursday night, just before midnight.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A standoff with a wanted suspect, who is accused of shooting another Harris County deputy, has surrendered to law enforcement. 

Shooting suspect taken into custody

The man wanted for injuring four law enforcement officers has been taken into custody following a 5-hour standoff.

The nearly five-hour standoff ended around 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 11500 block of Silhouette Ridge, near Summercreek High School. 

Terran Green escorted by authorities after surrendering

Terran Green, the suspect wanted for shooting a Harris County deputy on Wednesday evening, was taken into custody late Thursday night following an hours-long standoff.

According to the U.S. Marshals Office, members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force were attempting to arrest Green while entering a home he was known to be at. 

Initial coverage: Suspect barricades himself inside Humble home

FULL video of the coverage from Wednesday evening as a suspect wanted for shooting a Harris County Deputy on Wednesday barricaded himself inside a Humble home on Thursday evening.

Green is the prime suspect in Wednesday's shooting of Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joseph Anderson, authorities said. 

While officials were entering the home, shots were fired. 

Two Deputy U.S. Marshals and a Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force officer are all in stable condition, according to U.S. Marshals.

Harris Co. authorities provide update on Humble standoff

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez provides a late night update as an active standoff continues at a home in Humble.

Officials said two of the deputy marshals were from McAllen and Corpus Christi. 

Authorities stated that Green is not only wanted for the shooting of the Deputy Sheriff from Wednesday, but he also has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault of a family member and felon in possession of a weapon. 