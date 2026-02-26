Houston Texans bring smiles and spirit to Texas Children’s patients for Heart Month

The Brief Community Spirit: Houston Texans players, cheerleaders, and mascot TORO visited Texas Children’s Hospital to celebrate American Heart Month. Heartfelt Interaction: The team spent the day signing autographs, taking photos, and engaging in activities with pediatric heart patients. Lifesaving Fun: In addition to spreading joy, the Texans joined hospital staff to learn and practice CPR techniques using specialized training manikins.



The Houston Texans traded the gridiron for hospital hallways this week, bringing team spirit to patients at Texas Children’s Hospital for American Heart Month.

Spreading joy in the hospital wards

Players in battle red jerseys, the Texans cheerleaders, and mascot TORO spent the afternoon interacting with children facing heart diseases and other complex conditions.

The visit provided a much-needed break from hospital routines, filled with laughter, autographs, and photo opportunities.

"The visit brought joy to these families, serving as a special break from their hospital routines," the hospital said.

Learning lifesaving skills

The event also featured a lifesaving twist. TORO and several players participated in hands-on CPR training, practicing chest compressions to the beat of upbeat music to highlight the importance of heart health.

Whether it was high-fiving patients or meeting a service dog from Canine Companions, the team made every moment count.

A message of gratitude

To conclude the visit, TORO left a handwritten note on the hospital’s "Wall of Gratitude," reading: "THANK YOU FOR INVITING HTC AND I!!! - TORO #1."