The Brief A drive-by shooting was reported on Grant Road in northwest Houston. One person has died. Homicide investigators responded to the scene.



One person is dead after a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to Houston police, a drive-by shooting was reported around 1 p.m. in the 9600 block of Grant Road, near SH 249.

When authorities arrived, they found a man in his 50s shot one time.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said they believe some type of intersection occurred between a person or persons in a black vehicle. That's when someone inside the vehicle fired.

What we don't know:

The person who died has not been identified, and there is currently no description of that person.

It’s also unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

HPD’s Homicide Division is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.