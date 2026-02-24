Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in Houston drive-by shooting on Grant Road

Updated  February 24, 2026 4:38pm CST
Houston
The Brief

    • A drive-by shooting was reported on Grant Road in northwest Houston.
    • One person has died.
    • Homicide investigators responded to the scene.

HOUSTON - One person is dead after a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to Houston police, a drive-by shooting was reported around 1 p.m. in the 9600 block of Grant Road, near SH 249.

When authorities arrived, they found a man in his 50s shot one time. 

Photo from the scene.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Officials said they believe some type of intersection occurred between a person or persons in a black vehicle. That's when someone inside the vehicle fired. 

What we don't know:

The person who died has not been identified, and there is currently no description of that person.

It’s also unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

HPD’s Homicide Division is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

