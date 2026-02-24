1 dead in Houston drive-by shooting on Grant Road
HOUSTON - One person is dead after a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
According to Houston police, a drive-by shooting was reported around 1 p.m. in the 9600 block of Grant Road, near SH 249.
When authorities arrived, they found a man in his 50s shot one time.
Photo from the scene.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials said they believe some type of intersection occurred between a person or persons in a black vehicle. That's when someone inside the vehicle fired.
What we don't know:
The person who died has not been identified, and there is currently no description of that person.
It’s also unclear what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
HPD’s Homicide Division is investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.