Man charged with sex crimes involving children free from jail on low bond amounts

The Brief Last June, a man was charged with three counts of possessing child pornography and released on bonds totaling $60,000. Last week, he was charged with super-aggravated sexual assault of a child. Just two days after being arrested, he was free on bonds totaling $185,000.



Adnan Dwight Walker is free on bonds totaling $185,000 when, by law, he could be denied bond.

"This particular individual appears to be a very serious child pedophile predator," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "I don't think anybody would be comfortable knowing he's back out in the community."

Last June, Walker was charged with three counts of possessing child pornography. He was released on bonds totaling $60,000.

The details in court documents were as "egregious as I've ever seen in my 40-plus years of being involved in the criminal justice system," Kahan said.

Last week, Walker was charged with super-aggravated sexual assault of a child. According to court documents, Walker sexually assaulted a 5-year-old nonverbal girl last May.

Because it is a "super" charge, if convicted, Walker faces a minimum of 25 years in prison with no parole eligibility.

Apparently, the DA's office and 179th Criminal District Court Judge Ana Martinez didn't feel Walker's three original bonds should be revoked or have a high bond amount set.

Just two days after being arrested, Walker was free on bonds totaling $185,000.