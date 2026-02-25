Toro District renderings released by Houston Texans, Harris County officials

The Brief The Houston Texans, Harris County, and Howard Hughes Communities unveiled the first look at development plans for Toro District on Wednesday. The 83-acre sports and entertainment destination will be located in Bridgeland in Northwest Harris County to the west of Grand Parkway off Peek Road. The new headquarters for the Texans, which will be located in Bridgeland, will span more than 175,000 square feet, serving as a centralized hub for both the team’s Football Operations and Business Operations.



What we know:

The 83-acre sports and entertainment destination will be located in Bridgeland in Northwest Harris County to the west of Grand Parkway off Peek Road.

The new headquarters for the Texans, which will be located in Bridgeland, will span more than 175,000 square feet, serving as a centralized hub for both the team’s Football Operations and Business Operations. The state-of-the-art complex will include an indoor fieldhouse and three outdoor NFL training fields, creating a premier environment for year-round preparation and performance. Designed to host nearly 16,000 attendees, the fieldhouse will double as a dynamic event venue, capable of accommodating a wide range of public and private gatherings—from local meetings and graduations to marquee NFL events and other premier national programming.

The headquarters and athletic complex will significantly expand training capabilities while unlocking new opportunities for youth programming, community engagement, and educational partnerships. Students from Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, Waller Independent School District, and Lone Star College will gain access to internships, structured career pathway programs, and sports-focused academic initiatives designed to build real-world experience and long-term success.

Officials said Toro District will also feature multiple flag football fields adjacent to the team's headquarters, along with the capacity to accommodate up to 21 volleyball courts on-site.

When complete, the project is estimated to generate approximately $34 billion in long-term economic impact and create more than 17,000 jobs across the region over time.

By the numbers:

In addition to the Texans’ headquarters, officials said the economic development project will introduce nearly two million square feet of walkable office, healthcare, hospitality and entertainment space including:

One million square feet of premium office space

300,000 square feet of retail and restaurants

250,000 square feet of regional healthcare and sports medicine

Two hotels totaling 300 keys

1,300 units of multifamily residential

What they're saying:

"Toro District will be a world-class environment for everyone connected to our organization," said Cal McNair, Chair and CEO of the Texans. "We’re incorporating best practices from around the world while staying authentically Texans—ensuring that competitive excellence and community impact remain at the center of everything we do. This facility will give our players and coaches a true competitive advantage and position them for sustained success. It also underscores our long-term commitment to Harris County and our dedication to driving growth and opportunity throughout the region. This is a historic win for our team and our community."

"At Howard Hughes, we believe communities are built over decades — not development cycles," said David O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Hughes. "Toro District reflects what’s possible when long-term vision, disciplined planning, and strong public-private partnership come together. The Texans are planting a lasting flag in Bridgeland, reinforcing their commitment to this region. Together, we are creating opportunities that strengthen infrastructure, expand access to services, and deliver lasting benefits for the families and businesses who call Northwest Houston home. This is growth by design, and it will shape this community for generations."

Dig deeper:

A 25,000-square-foot Harris County annex is also part of the planned development, extending county services to the Northwest Houston region and providing resources to the fast-growing population. Six parks are part of the plan, along with 5,000 parking spaces to accommodate activity in the district.

"The Toro District is a transformational win for Harris County — a bold vision delivered through action," said Commissioner Lesley Briones, Harris County Precinct 4. "This public-private partnership is bringing 17,000 new jobs, $34 billion in economic impact, and essential County services and infrastructure to one of the fastest-growing areas in the nation. As a former teacher, I'm especially proud that students from Cy-Fair ISD, Waller ISD, and Lone Star College will gain hands-on experience and direct pathways into high-demand careers. As a Texans Fan, I am thrilled we are keeping our team in Harris County. This collaboration proves what's possible when we lead with a focus on the future."

"By bringing Harris County in as a partner, we made sure this development would work for the residents," said Commissioner Tom Ramsey, Harris County Precinct 3. "For us, that means expanding access to services with a county annex outside of the 610 loop, jumpstarting critical roadway extensions like Mason Road and Peek Road, hike and bike trails, park developments—all this culminating into my favorite thing as a licensed professional engineer—planning for growth the right way from day one. As if that wasn’t good enough - partnering with the Houston Texans will solidify this area as a destination for sports, entertainment, and economic growth. This is a historic investment in northwest Harris County, and a true commitment to improving quality of life for our residents."