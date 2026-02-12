New Houston Texans HQ, training facility coming to NW Harris County

The Brief The Harris County Commissioners Court approved a plan for a new "Toro District" in northwest Harris County. The district will be the location for the Texans' new headquarters and training complex. Toro District is also set to benefit residents and visitors with entertainment and career opportunities.



A new Houston Texans HQ and training facility has been given the green light to begin development in northwest Harris County.

New Houston Texans HQ, training facility in the works

What we know:

According to press releases from the Texans and Harris County commissioners, Commissioners Court approved a partnership for the development of the Toro District.

The district is said to be a "mixed-use sports and entertainment destination" planned for the Bridgeland community near Cypress.

The full project is planned to be 83 acres. Twenty-two of those acres will be for the Texans' "state-of-the-art global headquarters and training complex."

The Toro District is also said to be beneficial for residents and visitors. The remaining 61 acres will include restaurants, hotels, stores, a medical space, and more.

The Texans' facilities will offer "new opportunities for youth programming, community events, and educational partnerships." That includes internships and career programs for students from nearby school districts and from Lone Star College.

The Toro District is projected to create over 17,000 jobs and bring $34 billion in "long-term economic impact."

The district is a public-private partnership with Harris County, the Texans, and Howard Hughes Holdings.

What we don't know:

There is no projected date for when construction will start or when the district will open.

What they're saying:

"Today is a historic day for the Houston Texans, our fans, and the Greater Houston area as we partner with Howard Hughes and Harris County on a world-class sports and entertainment destination, including our new headquarters and training facility," said Cal McNair, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Houston Texans. "Our organization continues to grow and this aligns with our goals of bringing a championship to Houston, enhancing community services and making sports more accessible. This project reinforces our long-term commitment to Harris County and our focus on driving growth and opportunity for the community. It will set the new standard for the global sports and entertainment industry and it's the most significant evolution for our organization since our inception."