Pregnant woman, 2 others allegedly hit by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputy in Walker County crash

The Brief The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Precinct 1 confirmed one of their deputies crashed into 3 other vehicles while driving northbound on FM 2296 in Walker County. The deputy was transported via life-flight to a Houston area hospital where she is now in stable condition. 3 people were hit by the deputy, one was a pregnant woman who is 24-weeks into her pregnancy.



According to Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Precinct 1, a female deputy was traveling northbound on FM 2296 in Walker County when she crashed into three other vehicles.

What we know:

Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Mike Aftosmes confirmed to FOX 26 that the deputy was not responding to a call for action, so she did not have her siren or lights activated.

Three people were hit by the deputy during the accident. MCSO says two were checked on scene for injuries and another was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

The one that was transported was a pregnant woman.

That woman's mother spoke with FOX 26, sharing that her daughter was originally discharged from the hospital shortly after the crash, but was readmitted Wednesday night.

What's next:

Texas DPS is the lead agency investigating the crash. No charges have been filed at the time, as the investigation is still in its early stages.