Texas DPS seeking new tips in 45-year-old Christmas double murder in Harris County

The Brief The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking information in a 1980 double murder case. According to a statement, officials are seeking information on the murder of 31-year-old Estella Salinas and her 14-year-old son, Andrew Salinas, in Houston. The reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for these murders is now increased to $6,000 if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced.



The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking information in a 1980 double murder case.

Harris County cold case: Texas DPS seeking information in double murder that occurred 45 years ago

According to a statement, officials are seeking information on the murder of 31-year-old Estella Salinas and her 14-year-old son, Andrew Salinas, in Houston.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Estella Salinas

Why you should care:

The reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for these murders is now increased to $6,000 if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced. Anyone with information is asked to please come forward.

The backstory:

On Dec. 25, 1980, the bodies of Estella and Andrew Salinas were found strangled to death on the east side of White Oak Bayou and the Pinemont Bridge, near the 4500 block of Creekmont Drive, officials said.

Earlier that morning, officials said the pair had left their residence to spend the holiday with family at Estella’s parents’ home across town. Estella and Andrew were last seen by witnesses in a blue-colored 1972 Mercury Cougar near the intersection of Cavalcade Street and the US-59 northbound frontage road in front of a McDonald’s.

Family members later found the vehicle near the intersection of Cavalcade and the Eastex Freeway. The vehicle’s keys, along with personal items, were still inside.

Several witnesses in the Salinas’ case have been interviewed and provided information over the years, but no arrests have been made, officials stated.

Now, 45 years later, evidence from this case has been submitted for analysis using modern DNA technology.

Officials said the Houston Police Department and the Texas Rangers are actively investigating the Salinas’ murder and believe members of the community have critical information that could help them solve this case.

What you can do:

To be eligible for the reward, officials said you must provide information to authorities using one of the two methods available:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

and select "Cold Cases Featured" and "Cold Case" in the type of crime and offense type sections. Submit a tip online by clicking here and select "Cold Cases Featured" and "Cold Case" in the type of crime and offense type sections.