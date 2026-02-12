Liberty County: Uncontrolled burn reported near County Road 677

The Brief Authorities are on the scene battling an uncontrolled burn in Liberty County, officials said. According to the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department, the fire is located in the area of County Road 677. Officials said ‘a couple hundred acres’ are on fire at this time.



What we know:

If you are in the area, you're asked to use caution in the area and watch for emergency personnel.

This is a breaking news story. We're working to get the latest information and we'll keep you updated.