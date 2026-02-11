Kroger to close two Houston-area stores in April, including Spring location

The Brief Kroger says it has made the "difficult decision" to close two Houston-area Both stores are set to close on April 10 Shoppers at the Spring location told FOX 26 the closure will change their routines, even with other grocery options nearby.



Kroger says the Spring store at 6060 FM 2920 and the Houston store at 239 W. 20th St. will close on April 10, 2026.

What we know:

Shoppers FOX 26 spoke with at the Spring location said they’re already thinking about where they’ll shop next — and what the switch could mean for convenience and cost.

While there are other stores in the area — including a Walmart and Sprouts roughly about a mile away — shoppers told FOX 26 they still rely on this Kroger for specific needs, including gas and prescriptions, not just groceries.

Kroger says impacted employees will have options. In a statement, a spokesperson said the closure is part of a company-wide decision and that "each impacted associate" will have the opportunity to transfer.

What they're saying:

Shopper Jessica Curtis told FOX 26 she was caught off guard by the news and says she’s not looking forward to changing her routine.

"I’m dreading having to go to H-E-B, where before I only went for specific items, but now I’m having to go there permanently…"

Kroger provided FOX 26 with the following statement: "Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close our 239 W. 20th St. Houston, TX 77008 and 6060 FM 2920 Spring, TX 77379 store locations on April 10, 2026.

While we are leaving these locations, we will offer each impacted associate the opportunity to transfer to a new location. This closure is part of a larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure the long-term health of our business.

What we don't know:

Kroger has not publicly said how many employees will be impacted by the two closures, or how many transfers it expects to complete. The company also has not provided details on whether these specific locations were underperforming, how long the closures were under review, or what will happen to the properties after the doors close.

What's next:

FOX 26 is reaching out to nearby grocery chains to ask whether they expect customer traffic to increase as shoppers shift stores ahead of the April closure date.

We’re also working to learn more about employee impacts and what the transition may look like for customers who use the Spring Kroger for services beyond groceries, including pharmacy and fuel.