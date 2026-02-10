GMC trucks targeted by high-tech thieves in Houston area

The Brief If you own a GMC truck, authorities say you need to take extra precautions. More GMC trucks have been stolen across the Houston area recently. Authorities are sharing ways to protect your vehicle from being taken.



Law enforcement officials are seeing an increase in GMC truck thefts across the Houston area, with thieves using high-tech devices to unlock and steal vehicles in seconds. In one recent case in River Oaks, a truck was taken right out of a homeowner’s driveway, all caught on surveillance video.

What we know:

Truck Stolen in seconds from driveway

Andrew Boyd says he parked his GMC truck in his River Oaks driveway last week, believing it was safe. The driveway was well-lit, and security cameras were clearly visible. But when he woke up Friday morning, the truck was gone.

"About 8 o’clock, I walked down to my driveway like I do every morning, hit the unlock on my key fob and looked up — and my truck was completely gone," Boyd said. "I was honestly just in complete shock."

Boyd reviewed his surveillance footage and saw the theft happened around 3:30 a.m.

"These guys are clearly professionals," he said. "It didn’t take them any time at all. They were basically smiling at my surveillance cameras."

Boyd says thieves targeted his truck specifically.

"There were 100-plus cars parked on the street overnight," he said. "They specifically targeted my GM truck even though it was in a perfectly lit driveway with cameras pointing directly at it."

Boyd says the truck was his first major purchase and something he worked hard to pay off.

"It’s just gone in a minute," he said. "Walking out and seeing your vehicle completely gone is just a bad feeling that I don’t want any of our neighbors to experience."

Houston police are investigating the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers.

How Thieves Are Stealing GMC Trucks

Authorities say criminals are using high-tech devices to carry out so-called "relay attacks" or key signal cloning. These tools can capture and replicate the signal from a key fob, allowing thieves to unlock, start and steal certain vehicles without setting off alarms. Investigators say the process can take less than a minute.

Four Ways to Protect Your GMC Truck

Police and security experts recommend adding multiple layers of protection to make your vehicle less appealing to thieves.

1. Use a Steering Wheel Lock

A visible steering wheel lock can act as a strong deterrent, signaling to thieves that stealing the vehicle will take extra time and effort.

2. Store Key Fobs in a Faraday Pouch

A Faraday pouch blocks wireless signals from your key fob, preventing criminals from intercepting or cloning the signal from inside your home.

3. Install a Hidden Kill Switch

A kill switch cuts power to the fuel pump or ignition system. Even if thieves gain entry and clone the key, the truck won’t start.

4. Use a Wheel or Tire Boot

A wheel boot physically prevents the truck from being driven away. It’s highly visible and time-consuming to remove, making it especially effective for overnight parking.

Authorities say thieves typically look for vehicles they can take quickly and quietly. The more obstacles in place, the more likely they are to move on to another target.

Additional Safety Tips

Police also recommend:

Parking inside a garage whenever possible

Choosing well-lit areas with surveillance cameras

Installing a GPS tracking device to help recover your vehicle if it is stolen

As thefts continue across the Houston area, Boyd says he hopes sharing his experience will help others avoid the same situation.

"I just didn’t think it could happen to me," Boyd said. "If this raises awareness and helps someone protect their truck, it’s worth it."