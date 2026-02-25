Family mourns Lakethia Montgomery: Grandmother killed in Houston while picking up son

The Brief Lakethia Montgomery, a 42-year-old grandmother and mother of two, was killed in a Northwest Houston crash while driving to pick up her son from work. Her 3-year-old grandson was in the car but was not hurt and has been released from the hospital. Neri Mendoza faces a murder charge after police say he showed signs of intoxication and tried to flee the scene; court records show DWI-related arrests dating back to 2019.



A Houston woman is dead and a suspect with a history of driving while intoxicated is in custody following a fatal crash in Northwest Houston early Tuesday morning.

Deadly Clay Road crash

The backstory:

Police say a 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene at Clay Road and Sam Houston Toll Road. A 3-year-old boy in the vehicle survived and was not injured.

Manuel Neri Mendoza, 37, was charged with murder for his alleged role in the crash.

Featured article

More on the victim

What they're saying:

Family members have identified the victim as 42-year-old Lakethia Montgomery. Her sister, Marcella Chatman, told FOX 26 that Montgomery was a generous and kind woman who built her life with "strength and purpose."

At the time of the collision, Montgomery was reportedly on her way to pick up her son from work. Her three-year-old grandson was in the back seat of the vehicle.

While Montgomery was killed in the impact, the child was not hurt and has since been released from the hospital.

"She loved the Lord... she was generous with her time, money, and support," Chatman said. "My sister was strong, kind, and loving. She was one of the ones, you call her for anything. You couldn't tell her nothing about her nieces and nephews. Her hear was so pure. Though our heart is broken, we are so grateful and honored for the years we shared…"

A Houston family is mourning Lakethia Montgomery, a 42-year-old grandmother killed in a Northwest Houston crash involving a suspected drunk driver. Suspect Neri Mendoza, a Mexican national with multiple prior DWI charges, faces a murder charge and is Expand

The suspect's history

The other side:

The suspect, identified as Neri Mendoza, faces a charge of murder. According to the Houston Police Department, Mendoza showed signs of intoxication at the scene and attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended by officers.

Court records reveal a significant history of alcohol-related offenses for Mendoza — stemming from 2019, 2021 and 2022. The 2019 charge was later dismissed.

Mendoza, a Mexican national, is currently being held on an ICE detainer. During a probable cause hearing, a magistrate denied bond, citing Mendoza’s criminal history and the fact that he allegedly attempted to evade arrest following the fatal crash.

What's next:

Mendoza is scheduled for a bail review hearing Thursday. He remains in the Harris County Jail.