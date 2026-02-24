Woman killed, child alive after crash near Beltway 8, Clay Road

The Brief A man is in custody and faces intoxicated manslaughter charges after allegedly crashing into a vehicle and killing a woman. A child was found secured and unharmed in the backseat of the vehicle. It is unknown at this time if the woman was the child's mother.



A man is in custody after he is suspected by Houston police in the deadly crash involving a woman and a toddler in northwest Houston.

Houston Police Department Sergeant Rebecca Dallas reports the woman was pronounced dead at the scene on Clay Road and Sam Houston Toll Road. The toddler survived and was not injured.

Deadly crash involving child in NW Houston

What we know:

According to Sgt. Dallas with the Vehicular Crimes Division, patrol officers were called out to a crash with a pick-up truck and a small sedan.

The sedan, driven by the female victim, was sitting at the light next to another vehicle waiting for it to turn green. When it was their turn to go, the woman headed east on Clay Road when the pick-up truck coming down Sam Houston Toll Road ran the red light and hit the vehicle.

Police say the sedan was pushed through the intersection and stopped at a nearby curb.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The male driver of the truck had attempted to leave the scene, but police officers found him nearby.

Sgt. Dallas says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was found by police strapped into the backseat of the vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital uninjured.

Police believe the truck driver was impaired and could face intoxication manslaughter charges. The District Attorney's Office was on scene running their own investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim and suspect have both not been released.

It is unknown if the woman was the child's mother.