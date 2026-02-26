Serial burglar steals from family-owned business in Bellaire for kids on the spectrum

The Brief Any kid would love to spend time at We Rock the Spectrum, a kid's gym in Bellaire specifically designed for sensory play and kids on the spectrum. However, there's a repeat uninvited visitor that's stealing cash and even treats meant for kids. In addition to taking money, the thief also loads up on snacks meant for kids visiting the gym.



Any kid would love to spend time at We Rock the Spectrum, a kid's gym in Bellaire specifically designed for sensory play and kids on the spectrum. But there's a repeat uninvited visitor that's stealing cash and even treats meant for kids.

Houston crime: Bellaire business targeted by same burglar

What they're saying:

"We discovered some cash missing one day, and we have a CCTV, so we checked the tapes to see an individual had let himself in," said Kyle Loyd, who owns We Rock the Spectrum Bellaire with his wife, Joan. "He went straight to our desk, found our cash drawer, and started taking what he wanted."

The couple realized the same burglar had been there before, possibly four times.

Surveillance photo of the alleged suspect.

What would the couple say if they could speak with this literal gym rat?

"Do something better with your time," said Kyle.

"And leave us alone," said Joan.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the man's identity should call the Bellaire Police Department or Crime stoppers.