Trump highlights murder of Texas cheerleader in push for record deportations

The Brief President Trump highlighted the 2023 murder of 16-year-old Edna cheerleader Lizbeth Medina during his address to push for record-paced deportations. Rafael Romero, a Mexican national, was living in the U.S. on an expired visa and was on probation for burglary when he stalked and killed Medina. Romero is currently serving two concurrent life sentences plus 20 years, though Medina’s mother has criticized the plea deal that spared him the death penalty.



President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address Tuesday night to renew his call for aggressive immigration enforcement, pointing to the 2023 murder of an Edna, Texas, teenager as the primary justification for a record-breaking wave of deportations.

Cheerleader found stabbed to death

The backstory:

The president highlighted the case of 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina, a cheerleader who was found stabbed to death in her family's apartment in December 2023. Her mother, Jacqueline Medina, was a guest in the gallery during the joint session of Congress.

"A 16-year-old high school cheerleader named Lizbeth Medina was supposed to perform in her town's Christmas parade, but she never arrived," Trump said. "Her mother, Jacqueline, went home to look for her, and she found her lying dead in a bathtub, bleeding profusely after being stabbed 25 times."

The suspect in the case, 25-year-old Rafael Govea Romero, was a Mexican national who authorities say had been living in the U.S. on an expired visa. Romero was on probation for a prior burglary in Fayette County at the time of the killing.

Two life sentences

Charges:

In September 2025, Romero pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated robbery, receiving two life sentences. He is currently serving that time in a Texas prison and will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

During his address, Trump referred to Romero as a "previously arrested illegal alien" and used the tragedy to frame his administration’s current policy of accelerated removals.

"Her heartbroken mother is in the gallery to remind everyone in this chamber exactly why we are deporting illegal alien criminals from our country at record numbers, and we're getting them the hell out of here fast," Trump said.

Jacqueline Medina has previously been a vocal critic of the legal proceedings in her daughter's case. Following Romero’s sentencing last year, she expressed "shock" and frustration over a plea deal that spared him the death penalty, citing concerns over the resources allocated to the prosecution.

A top priority

Why you should care:

Federal officials indicate that the legislative shifts mentioned in Tuesday's speech remain a top priority as the administration seeks to codify new mandates for the immediate removal of undocumented immigrants with prior criminal records.