Jackson County: Man pleads guilty, gets two life sentences in death of Edna 16-year-old

A man has officially been given two concurrent life sentences in the 2023 death of an Edna teen.

What we know:

According to Jackson County court records, Rafael Govea Romero ped guilty to three charges related to the death of 16-year-old Lizabeth Iniguez Medina: Murder, Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, and Burglary of a Habitation.

Romero is ordered to serve two life sentences at the same time for the murder and robbery charges, plus an additional 20 years for the burglary charge.

FOX 26 learned on Wednesday that a plea deal was reached in this case.

Death of Lizbeth Medina

The backstory:

Edna police report Lizbeth Medina was found dead at the Cottonwood Apartments on Dec. 6, 2023.

Medina's mother, Jackie Medina, said she found her daughter in the bathtub in the apartment. Jackie said she talked to Lizbeth on the morning she was found dead and became concerned after Lizbeth didn't appear at a Christmas parade that night.

The Edna Police Department and Texas Rangers captured Romero in Schulenburg, Texas, thanks to a tip. His bond was set to $2 million.

A preliminary autopsy report from the Travis County Medical Examiners Office reveals that Medina was stabbed to death.