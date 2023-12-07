"It was as if I was living a nightmare at the moment," said Jackie Medina. "I couldn't believe it to find my daughter's lifeless body never in a million years would I have imagined that."

The horror of losing a child is unimaginable.

Being the one to discover the body sounds unbearable.

"The thought of the pain or suffering she went through it just kills me every day," said Medina. "I just remember seeing blood and I went crazy her body she was pale."

Jackie Medina found her daughter Lizbeth in the bathtub in her apartment in Edna Tuesday night.

Medina says she became concerned after Lizbeth failed to appear at a Christmas parade that night.

While the cause of death has not been released police are calling this a capital murder investigation.

"I believe that they had one in custody, and they were questioning someone but as far as someone they are certain of, we don't have any information on that," Medina said.

The grief-stricken mother believes her daughter's murder could be connected to a break-in at their apartment three weeks ago.

"They know my schedule they know my daughter's schedule," she said.

Lizabeth called in sick from school Tuesday morning.

"The last time her mother or friends talked to her was around 7AM.

"I need justice I need answers," said Medina.

"Nobody's kid deserves something like this to happen. My daughter was such a special

Little girl she did not deserve the way she died."