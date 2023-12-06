Edna High School cheerleader killed in 'capital murder', police investigating

An investigation is now underway after a high school cheerleader in Edna, Texas, was killed on Tuesday evening, officials said.

According to a release from the Edna Police Department, the incident occurred at the Cottonwood Apartments, where authorities were responding to an unresponsive juvenile.

When officers arrived, they believed the juvenile girl had died on the scene. EMS arrived on the scene in attempt to provide medical service.

Further investigation determined the girl, who family members tell FOX 26 is 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina, was a cheerleader at Edna High School, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Family members told FOX 26 Lizbeth was supposed to be in the Christmas parade on Tuesday. Her mother went to see her daughter in the parade, waited, and didn't see her daughter.

Her mother investigated with her friends looking for her. Then the mother went home and found her daughter's body.

Edna police said they contacted the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Division to assist in what investigators believe to be a capital murder.

Investigators are working diligently to find the people and/or person responsible. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Edna Police Department at 361-782-6522.