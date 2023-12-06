Houston family, including 3 small children, tragically witness fatal shooting

A family is traumatized after a man is shot to death right in front of them. It happened in Northeast Houston on Lockwood Drive.

Outside Garza's Tire Shop is where a man spent his last moments alive. Tragically, three little children had to witness the fatal shooting.

"It was horrific. It was a scary moment," says the tire shop owner.

It was scary not only for the owner of Garza's Tire Shop, but also for his wife and three children who were visiting him at work.

"The kids were playing around, and people just pulled up and started shooting. So, it's kind of traumatizing," the business owner explains.

Surveillance video captured the chaos.

53-year-old Dwayne Robinson was driving a light brown pick-up truck before he was shot to death and, according to witnesses, the gunman was in the maroon SUV that's seen on camera.

Anthony Ray Gardner has been arrested for the shooting. Court records show in 2001, Gardner killed a man by beating him with a bat. Now, Gardner is charged with murdering Robinson and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

"It was just crazy. One guy started shooting the other guy, and it happened so fast. When I came out, I saw the man just bleeding," says the witness who thought the victim would survive. "Because he got shot, he fell to the ground, got up again and walked around the truck, but then he collapsed again."

The tire shop owner and his workers are now praying for the man to rest in peace.

"It's hard, but we just lit these candles, and we're praying for him and for the family and hope everything turns out well for them."

In the small business, they write a different positive message for customers every day after recently opening.

"We started from zero four months ago. We just opened hoping to succeed in this business. We give good customer service."

It's a new business that his children now want him to abandon.

"They were begging me to stay home. They were like daddy don't go to work today after what happened. They were crying until they went to school," the shop owner explains.

He says he's now praying for protection for his customers, his business, and peace for his children.