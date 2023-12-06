DaLaun Dillard has joined FOX 26 as morning anchor, announced Aaron Fernandez-Wische, VP of Content and Distribution. Effective December 2023, he will co-anchor "Houston’s Morning Show" with Melissa Wilson on weekdays from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

In making the announcement, Fernandez-Wische stated, "DaLaun is committed to reporting on a community’s challenges and triumphs. He’s personable, engaging and a great fit for ‘Houston’s Morning Show.’ We’re excited for Houstonians to welcome DaLaun as part of their busy morning routines."

Most recently, Dillard served as the weekday evening anchor for WEWS-TV, the Scripps-owned station in Cleveland. Prior to that, he was an anchor for KETV, the Hearst TV station in Omaha, Nebraska. Previously, Dillard held the position of reporter/anchor for Nexstar’s WMBD in Peoria, Il. A graduate of Central Michigan University, he holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and Broadcast/Cinema Arts. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., The 100 Black Men of America, and The National Association of Black Journalists.

Added Dillard, "I am honored for the opportunity to help Houstonians start their day. I am passionate about serving my local community so I cannot wait to get involved in this city that I already love, rich in culture, diversity, and delicious food."

