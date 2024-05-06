An alligator in Pasadena caused quite the surprise for some motorists on Monday evening.

A viewer sent FOX 26 some videos showing the alligator on Space Center in Pasadena.

Photo from Johnny Andrade-Rotten

While the exact size of the alligator isn't known, the viewer did tell us that law enforcement arrived to remove the alligator.

As a general rule of caution, if you do see an alligator near you, do not approach it, and contact law enforcement or animal control as soon as possible.