Expand / Collapse search

Lizbeth Medina: Plea deal expected in murder of Edna cheerleader

By
Published  September 24, 2025 2:08pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A plea deal has reportedly been reached in the 2023 murder of Edna High School cheerleader Lizbeth Medina nearly two years after her death.
    • Suspect Rafael Govea Romero is expected to enter a plea deal on Thursday.
    • Medina's mother, Jackie Medina, said she found her daughter in the apartment bathtub on Dec, 6. 2023.

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas - A plea deal has been reached in the 2023 murder of an Edna High School cheerleader nearly two years after her death.

The Jackson County District Clerk informed FOX 26 that suspect Rafael Govea Romero is expected to enter a plea deal on Thursday. The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The family shared on social media that they would have a vigil outside the Jackson County courthouse at 7:30 a.m.

Featured

Edna cheerleader murder: $2 million bond for suspect charged for murdering 16-year-old girl
article

Edna cheerleader murder: $2 million bond for suspect charged for murdering 16-year-old girl

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of 16-year-old Edna High School cheerleader Lizbeth Medina.

Death of Lizbeth Medina

The backstory:

Edna police report Lizbeth Medina, 16, was found dead at the Cottonwood Apartments on Dec. 6, 2023.

Medina's mother, Jackie Medina, said she found her daughter in the bathtub in the apartment. Jackie said she talked to Lizbeth on the morning she was found dead and became concerned after Lizbeth didn't appear at a Christmas parade that night.

SUGGESTED: Mother of slain Edna cheerleader seeks justice after finding daughter dead

The Edna Police Department and Texas Rangers captured Romero in Schulenburg, Texas, thanks to a tip. His bond was set to $2 million.

A preliminary autopsy report from the Travis County Medical Examiners Office reveals that Medina was stabbed to death.

The Source: Information was provided by previous FOX 26 reports and the Jackson County District Clerk

Crime and Public Safety