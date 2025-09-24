Lizbeth Medina: Plea deal expected in murder of Edna cheerleader

The Brief A plea deal has reportedly been reached in the 2023 murder of Edna High School cheerleader Lizbeth Medina nearly two years after her death. Suspect Rafael Govea Romero is expected to enter a plea deal on Thursday. Medina's mother, Jackie Medina, said she found her daughter in the apartment bathtub on Dec, 6. 2023.



A plea deal has been reached in the 2023 murder of an Edna High School cheerleader nearly two years after her death.

The Jackson County District Clerk informed FOX 26 that suspect Rafael Govea Romero is expected to enter a plea deal on Thursday. The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The family shared on social media that they would have a vigil outside the Jackson County courthouse at 7:30 a.m.

Death of Lizbeth Medina

The backstory:

Edna police report Lizbeth Medina, 16, was found dead at the Cottonwood Apartments on Dec. 6, 2023.

Medina's mother, Jackie Medina, said she found her daughter in the bathtub in the apartment. Jackie said she talked to Lizbeth on the morning she was found dead and became concerned after Lizbeth didn't appear at a Christmas parade that night.

The Edna Police Department and Texas Rangers captured Romero in Schulenburg, Texas, thanks to a tip. His bond was set to $2 million.

A preliminary autopsy report from the Travis County Medical Examiners Office reveals that Medina was stabbed to death.