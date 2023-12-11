Edna cheerleader murder: Suspect accused of murdering Lizbeth Medina was undocumented, had prior history

The suspect accused of murdering a 16-year-old Edna High School cheerleader was an undocumented man from Mexico, according to Edna Police. Records show he had a prior criminal history.

On Saturday, Edna Police and Texas DPS Rangers arrested 23-year-old Rafael Govea Romero in Schulenberg.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Edna cheerleader murder: $2 million bond for suspect accused of murdering 16-year-old

Romero was booked into the Jackson County Jail, accused of murdering 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina.

Investigators say a grand jury or the District Attorney's Office would have to decide whether to upgrade Romero's charges to capital murder.

Edna Police say Romero is from Mexico and was living in the U.S. on an expired VISA.

Authorities say Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have now placed a detainer on him and will take him into custody after his case in Jackson County is completed.

Medina was a high school cheerleader in Edna, a small town located 100 miles south of Houston.

Last week, her mother, Jackie Medina, said she found her daughter's body in a bathtub at their apartment.

Romero's bond has been set at $2 million.

A preliminary autopsy report from the Travis County Medical Examiners Office reveals that Medina was stabbed to death.

DPS records show that Romero was convicted of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, in Fayetteville County last year.

FOX 26 spoke to the Medina family over the phone Monday.

The family says the police told them that Romero had confessed to the crime, but they add that Romero is a stranger whom they've never seen or met before.

Police have not named a motive for the murder.