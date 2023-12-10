In connection with the death of 16-year-old Edna High School cheerleader Lizbeth Medina, the Edna Police Department and Texas Rangers have captured suspect Rafael Govea Romero, 23.

Police said they were led to Romero in Schulenburg, Texas, by a tip. Trying to find Romoro, authorities called the Schulenburg police department to help locate and make the arrest.

Rafael Govea Romero

Officials say they also gathered evidence from Romoro's car that was connected to Lizbeth's murder. The resident told police he was inside the home during the arrest attempt.

Romero was charged with capital murder, according to the Edna Police Department.

Romero has been detained by ICE because he is undocumented, according to the Edna Police.

In our recent report, Edna police released photos of a person of interest in the investigation into the death of Medina earlier this week.

Police say the body of Medina was discovered by her mother, Jacqueline Medina, in their apartment on Tuesday.

The cause of her death has not been disclosed to the public at this time.

Officials say Romero has been transported to Jackson County jail and his bond is set at $2 million.

In a released press statement, officials said, "Although Romero is apprehended, we recognize Lizabeth's family and friends are grieving and will still need support from the community. The citizens of Edna can now sleep in peace"!

Edna Police also expressed gratitude to the Texas Rangers, Schulenburg Police Department, and Fayette County for their collaboration and assistance in bringing the suspect into custody.