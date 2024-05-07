A man has been charged for allegedly shooting his ex-wife at her Houston apartment on Tuesday evening.

According to Houston police, Anthony Hamm, 64, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Scott Street.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/Twitter)

Authorities found the 41-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say she reported that her ex-husband had come to her apartment and shot her.

According to police, the ex-husband, Hamm, was later found suffering from a medical emergency. He was transported to the hospital, where he remains hospitalized.