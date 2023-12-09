article

Edna police have released photos of a person of interest in the investigation into the death of a high school cheerleader earlier this week.

Police say Lizbeth Medina, 16, was found dead at the Cottonwood Apartments shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not said how she died, but they are calling this a capital murder investigation.

Investigators have now released photos of a male subject they describe as a person of interest, as well as a vehicle they say he was seen driving.

Police say the male may have a tattoo behind his right ear and was wearing a black "Volcom" hooded sweat shirt. They say he was driving a silver Ford Taurus with a model year ranging between 2010-2018.

"We understand the photographs are not of the best quality and are working to obtain any additional information to identify the person of interest," police wrote in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edna PD at (361)782-6522 or Crime Stoppers at (361)552-CASH.

Police say anyone that can provide information leading to an arrest may be able to earn up to a $5,000 cash reward.

What happened to Lizbeth Medina?

Lizbeth and her mother moved from Nebraska to Edna, Texas a year ago. The popular 16-year-old became a JV cheerleader in the town of 6,000, which is 100 miles south of Houston.

Lizbeth's mother says she talked to her daughter on Tuesday morning and became concerned after Lizbeth failed to appear at a Christmas parade that night.

The mother found her daughter in the bathtub in her apartment in Edna on Tuesday night while she was making phone calls from home.

Her mother says there were no signs of forced entry.

Police have contacted Texas DPS and the Texas Rangers to assist in the investigation.