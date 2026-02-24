Trump in Texas: President expected to visit Lone Star State on Friday

article

The Brief President Donald Trump will visit Corpus Christi on Friday. Details about the event have not been released. The president's last visit to Texas came in 2025 in the wake of the deadly flooding in Kerr County.



President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Lone Star State on the final day of early voting and just days before the primary.

According to state Rep. Stan Gerdes, the president will visit Texas on Friday.

While details of the event have not been released, a White House official confirmed the visit will take place in Corpus Christi.

The news of Trump's visit caused Gerdes to reschedule a campaign event with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to earlier in the day.

Trump's last visit to Texas came last year in the wake of deadly flooding in Kerr County, Texas.

His last visit to Nueces County was a 2022 rally in Robstown.

No endorsement in Senate race

Trump's visit to Texas comes during a heated Republican U.S. Senate primary race between incumbent John Cornyn, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, of Houston.

The president has yet to endorse a candidate in the race, despite making several endorsements in other Texas races last week on Truth Social.

Last week, Trump declined to make an endorsement when asked about the Senate race.

What they're saying:

"They’ve all supported me, they’re all good, and you’re supposed to pick one, but we’ll see what happens, but I support all three," Trump said.