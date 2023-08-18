A law enforcement organization in Harris County is requesting that the judge who let Terran Green out on bond resigns.

On Friday, Harris County Deputies' Organization put out a release requesting Judge DaSean Jones resign due to him allowing Green bond, despite his previous offenses.

Green was taken into custody on Thursday after a nearly five-hour standoff ended at a home in the 11500 block of Silhouette Ridge, near Summercreek High School.

HCSO says Green is the prime suspect in Wednesday's shooting of Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joseph Anderson during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Two additional law enforcement officers were shot attempting to approach the home Green was barricaded inside.

"Giving low bonds to habitual, violent offenders who show blatant disregard for bond conditions and the rule of law puts not only law enforcement at heightened risk, but, obviously, it extremely endangers the public," the organization said in their release.

According to court records, Green has five prior felony convictions and has been to prison three times. He was sentenced to two years for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon but did not serve the full two years.

Green bonded out on April 1 on two other charges. One charge of Aggravated Assault of a Family Member on a $50,000 bond and a second charge of felony Possession of a Weapon on a $5,000 bond. His total bond was $55,000.

In the Aggravated Assault of a Family Member charge, he pulled a gun on his girlfriend and said "I'm going to end you."

DA asked for no bond but Judge Jones let him out on the $55,000 bond. He was supposed to appear in Judge Jones's court but didn't show up.

He forfeited the bond in May, so he was wanted by authorities.

"Judge DaSean Jones does not have the judicial competency to remain on the bench. Judge DaSean Jones has a history of refusing to consider public safety. Judge DaSean Jones must resign or be removed. He has no place on the bench and Harris County deserves better," their release ended.