Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly crash on the I-45 service road.

A man is dead after he was hit by a car while loading equipment onto a trailer along I-45 in north Harris County, authorities say.

The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the northbound service road lanes of the North Freeway near Richey Road.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to the sheriff’s office, a semi-truck with a tilting trailer was stopped along the service road while a man was loading some equipment and strapping it down.

SUGGESTED: Gunfight on Fort Bend ISD school parking lot ends with 1 dead, another injured

As he was strapping down the equipment, police say another car ran into the back of the trailer while it was still tilted, striking the man and the equipment. He ended up underneath the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators will speak with the other driver and are still determining what factors may have led up to the crash.