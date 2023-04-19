article

A deadly shooting on a Fort Bend Independent School District parking lot ended with one man dead, a woman injured, and a suspect on the run.

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred in the parking lot at Ridgemont Elementary School, just after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday evening.

SUGGESTED: Cheerleader shooter held on half a million dollar bond in Bastrop County jail

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound and a woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further investigation revealed the two victims were sitting inside a parked vehicle when a male approached them.

The suspect, who was on foot, and the man inside the vehicle, began firing shots at each other.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Officials said the man in the vehicle was fatally struck, and the woman was injured. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

No known description of the suspect was provided by police.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.