Harris County administrator's claim violent crime down 12% based on inaccurate data

The Department of Public Safety compiles crime statistics based on data provided by law enforcement agencies, like the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

"It's all based on the reporting. The sheriff's office has to report the arrests they make, who did we book into jail," said David Batton, Legal Counsel for the Harris County Deputies Organization.

Last week, County Administrator David Berry presented data to Commissioners Court showing violent crime in the county was down 12%.

"The numbers that we are seeing in violent crime today are lower from last year, and the numbers we saw in 2021 were trending down from 2020. We are moving in the right direction downward," Berry stated in a press release.

But look at this. The sheriff's office shows zero murders, rapes, and robberies occurred in Harris County last month.

"The numbers aren't there that should be there, that's a problem," Batton said.

The sheriff's office says they didn't report September data to DPS due to technical issues with the computer system.

Last year, the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Pasadena Police Department reported a combined 283 rapes for July, August, and September.

This year, they've reported a combined total of four rapes, and none since July.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office blames that on a separate technical issue with the same computer system.

"That would really be dishonest in my opinion to make a claim on no numbers being reported," said Batton. "They've reported no numbers, so that means there's no crime. I don't believe anybody would find that intellectually honest."

For September 2021, the sheriff’s office reported 764 murders aggravated assaults rapes and robberies. For this year, they've reported zero.

County Administrator David Berry did not return our calls seeking comment.