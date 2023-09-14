Harris Co. crime: 2 people facing charges after attempting to sell grenade to get someone out of jail

article

Two people have been charged in connection with an attempt to sell a grenade in Harris County to raise money to get someone out of jail.

Odalys Rodriguez and Daniel Herrera are charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Officials said this all started when a traffic stop took place near the 4500 block of FM 1960 East and authorities located a grenade inside of a vehicle.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Unit responded and rendered the item safe.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

Court records show that bond for both Rodriguez and Herrera was set at $2,500 each.

Both have already posted bond and are expected back in court on October 12.